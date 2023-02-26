Back to school

The first day of school may be a bit challenging for kids who are seeing a transition in their daily habits that they developed during winter vacations, but a friendly and smooth environment in schools may help these kids to overcome the separation. The first day at school should not cover academics but to engage children in a variety of co-curricular activities to make the first day at school full of fun and joy.

In Kashmir first March, the time when children return to schools after spending more than two months of winter vacations, with parents, relatives, friends, find the ending days of vacations crazy and exciting, as day before opening of schools, the children are staying up later at night, fall short of sleep, excited to wake up early, to take shower, to wear new clothes, to meet friends.

Ammi comes early and shouts to remind you that it is late. She does this only to wake up her children. You take a peek at the clock and you realize school is starting! It is go time!

Since everyone owns a smartphone, parents should hold their kids on the first day of school and click pictures, which was not in our fortune then. But clicking pictures of children while leaving for school on the first day of school is a good gesture in encouraging students for school.

This shows children that this day is special and that we are proud of them as parents and their progress from year to year.

I am of the opinion that the schools should allow children to come up with new clothes for the first week of their schooling to make the initial days of schooling interesting for students.

The schools should prepare a list of activities, where they can engage the students to enjoy the opening of schools, rather than putting them inside four walls of classrooms.