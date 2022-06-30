Banning the schools

The JeI, a politico-religious group that has been active in Jammu and Kashmir since 1942, has several trusts under its aegis for running schools to disseminate orthodox Islamic ideology.

Right from 1990, the network was being used to promote the activities of secessionism and a good percentage of locals who joined terrorist groups were associated with the JeI, either through educational institutions run by it or religious activities.

The investigations by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has found that almost all the FAT schools numbering in hundreds have been found to be existing on illegally acquired government and community lands wherein lands were occupied by coercion, at gunpoint as well as colluding with revenue officials who made wrong entities in revenue documents by committing fraud and forgery.

The SAI investigations have also revealed the destructive role played by these educational institutions in large scale unrests of 2008, 2010 and 2016 and bringing huge miseries to common people and forcing them for shutdowns by threat, intimidation and street violence. However, there is much more to the credit of these JeI backed schools. Right from the 1970’s, these schools have covertly acted as epicenters of the anti-India sentiment.