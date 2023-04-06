Batamaloo Saeb Shrine: Exploring Possibilities of Preservation

Batamaloo is one of the oldest parts of the Srinagar, built about 1.5 kms away from main city, Lal Chowk. In Srinagar, Batamaloo assimilates layers of rich historical and cultural values since 1500 A.D.

It has stimulated and stirred the history, economy, cultural values, architecture as well as city planning of Srinagar, and as such carried along always a significant community, social and ideological impact.

Batamaloo, hosts the shrine of one of the revered sufi saints Hazrat Shaikh Davood Rishi (A.R.) who is popularly known as “Bata Mael Saeb” by the masses in the length and breadth of the valley.

His act of humanity ,benevolence ,philanthropic activities and contribution in richness of spiritual enlightenment, social services, and interfaith understanding which imbedded his teachings in changing social milieu, are still found in popular culture with enlivening influence in the area.

Virtually, places where Batamaloo Saeb has stayed or where his shrines is located, has continued to function as a power spot in the extended urban fabric of the Batamaloo area and Kashmir.

Batamaloo Saeb as Rishi

Batamaloo Saeb is believed to have been born in the then ‘Vidyar van’ now known as “Deayarwun” at Batamaloo. He belonged to an agriculturist family. He possessed large tract of agricultural land near Chaiiri Boen presently north west Firdousabad.

He wholly engaged himself in agricultural pursuits and yielded good harvest. He was an apostle of piety, purity, and a devote Muslim to the extent whenever he used to till his field with plough, he used to clear the hoofs of bullocks, if these ever passed through the fields of others, to avoid getting other field’s earth stuck to the hoofs to his field.

Batamaloo Saeb was always involved in the service of poor and needy. He established a langar for commons where he used to serve the needy people through his personal expense and agricultural produce. During 15th century A.D. when Kashmir as whole, witnessed multitude of natural calamities - floods, fires, earthquakes, invasions, riots and famines, his service to humanity remained unblemished, serving one and all.

In these circumstances poor, destitute, and needy who failed to make living and afford meals, reached the langar khanas of Batamaloo Saeb as such he came to be known as “nourisher”….. the “Bata Moul”.

These characteristics of the Rishi over the years have passed on from generation to generation and have been more or less well imbibed by the inhabitants of the Batamaloo, who have played time and again an active role in various facets of social service, rendering relief measure to the poor section of society, assistance to ailing, help to the distressed, destitute and others.

The spirit of community wellbeing and welfare passed on through the teachings of Batamaloo Saeb, is also an aspect which has been transmitted through forefathers and have appropriately been acquired by various generation too.

At present also a large number of poor and destitute are being provided assistance by intizamiya committee of the shrine. In commemoration of the contribution of the Baet Moul Saeb, urs is celebrated every year in the month of April which continues almost for six days with devotion, fervor and gaiety.