Bemandach: stupid shameless fellow

The noun Mandach in Kashmiri is Hayaor Sharm in Urdu, and shame in English. Its Kashmiri adjective is Bemandach or Behaya with equivalent & interchangeably-used adjectives Besharam or Behaya in Urdu & shameless in English.

Kashmiri Haya is derivation from Urdu Haya. Sometimes Be-Mandach shows the pretense of being modest but when occasion arises acting without regard and respect for one-self & others.

There are several proverbs & stories in written & spoken Kashmiri folklore in regard to Bemandach or Behaya or Besharam people.

There are stories that in Afghan rule, a person was put on an ass with face towards its tail & in the evening he asked for the ass from the government servants.

During Afghan rule, the story is that, punishment for nonpayment of debt to the government was effected by placing the debtor on an ass which was driven in the daytime through the bazaar.

Hence the idiom, Kharas Khasith Ti Bu’uth Path Kun Kirith, Kalchan Mongnukh Kharh Pherith.