Beware of Brain Hemorrhages

The brain hemorrhage is a devastating and life threatening catastrophe for a patient and the family. A lot of panic and hopelessness surrounds the family as soon as the diagnosis and the prognosis are revealed to them.

What is Brain Hemorrhage?

Brain hemorrhage or bleeding means the blood flowing in the lumen of a brain vessel, artery or vein, oozes out due to prick, cut, burst or rupture within or from outside the brain tissue so that the neural tissue is devoid of blood supply and is also pressurized by the weight of the volume of the oozed blood (clot) and the subsequent brain edema (water-logged brain) around the hemorrhagic area.

Let us be aware that the brain hemorrhage or stroke is one of the several types of intracranial (inside-head) hemorrhages which occur by two ways, either insidiously/spontaneously or due to external interference like trauma to head resulting in many different types of intracranial hemorrhages.

But the brain hemorrhage or the hemorrhagic stroke is caused only by the spontaneous/insidious causes like uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension) or rupture of a pre-existing aneurysm (segmental arterial saccular or fusiform or blister dilatation) and bleed in an arterio-venous malformation etc.