BGSBU: The fading glory?

The VC is also credited for making examination reforms like decentralizing the examination system and switching over to five-day-week working in the University. If any grouse the teachers hold against the incumbent VC, it is the accusation that he is being “misled daily by a coterie of officers working under the influence of officers aged above 70 years only to safeguard their vested interests.” The VC however denies this charge.

This alleged influence is such that after evening protests were held on January 16-17, when Prof Akbar Masood personally came out of his office to speak to the aggrieved teachers, an ‘advisory’ circulated to the teachers by the Registrar of the University attempted to give a completely different colour and spin to the peaceful protests by calling these an “undesirable activity, crowd gathering and slogan shouting”. This, according to teachers, was done at the behest of the coterie only to project their protests as “agitation”.

While the ‘Advisory’ urged the teachers to desist from such “undesirable” activities, it acknowledged that the protests were held after the class work hours, even though the ‘Advisory’ continued to maintain silence on why and how officers aged 70 years are continuing to hold administrative positions and taking full salaries. The Advisory also didn’t make a mention of why CAS for teachers and non-teaching staff has been delayed inordinately.

“We started addressing the Honourable Vice Chancellor when he interacted with us with the fundamental assertion that we are law-abiding citizens of our country who are exercising our democratic right to seek redressal of genuine demands,” said a group of teachers.

Shockingly, the University employees are without their salaries for the last more than two months. In a reflection of sad state of affairs, the salaries are withheld for the University’s own fault of delaying switching over to the Centralised Personnel Information System (CPIS) of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. This is despite the fact that the administrative officials of the University received a communication way back in June 2022 on making the entries of staff on the CPIS to generate a CPIS code in accordance with the Government guidelines for release of salary to the employees.

“I have kids and parents who are dependent on me. I have a bank loan installment to pay and family to feed. For the last two months, despite rendering my services regularly, I am being denied salary in time,” said a non-teaching staff.

“We are suffering because of the incompetence of few administrative officials who are taking hefty money as honourarium themselves from the state exchequer component for the University in total violation of rules, while denying us our legitimate dues.”