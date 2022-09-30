Big bikes on your way

A focus on affordable road bikes and financing options

Over the last 10 to 15 years, the industry has shifted from making expensive road bikes to building cheaper ones. As a result, many mid-range brands have flourished, offering features at a mid-level price without sacrificing riding performance. These models are usually lighter than traditional road bikes, resulting in better handling and speed. The advent of disc brakes, wider tires, and different tire widths and financing options for bike shops give new life to an old concept, allowing casual cyclists to enjoy the perks of road biking without breaking the bank.

A boom in proper bikes for kids

The demand for stylish, practical bicycles for children has exploded. Just think – one day, you’re riding around town on an adult bike, then suddenly you’re older and feel the need to transition to something safer and smaller. Kids usually start with tricycles but want their bicycles after a while. With these options available today, parents no longer have to choose between safe transportation and long-term mobility.