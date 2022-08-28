Biometric attendance for teachers: Boon or Bane?

Academics across the globe have debated the ‘noble’ profession of teaching for a very long time. How much ‘nobility’ is left in this profession is something that would take longer than usual to explain.

It is not the topic of discussion today. Nonetheless, the profession of teaching continues to exist, leading to debates concerning its essential elements like pedagogy, curriculum, modes and means of teaching.

Of late, this debate revolves on the merits and demerits of online and offline modes of education.

The Covid-19 pandemic made even the elite academic institutions in the world shift to online mode of imparting teaching to the pupils, even though the same is still not considered as an alternative to formal mode of teaching.

That debate aside, the basic understanding of the profession of teaching seems to have gone wrong even with the ‘best’ of academics in the world’s some of the finest colleges and universities, let alone those in Jammu and Kashmir.