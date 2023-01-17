Blackouts: When to seek attention?

BY DR HAMED BASHIR

Transient loss of consciousness (TLoC) is loss of consciousness with complete recovery. It is commonly described by the patient as a blackout.TLOC with postural failure due to cerebral global hypoperfusion is termed as syncope.

The most common causes of syncopal TLOC include:

(1) cardiogenic syncope (cardiac arrhythmias, structural cardiac diseases, others)

(2) orthostatic hypotension (due to drugs, hypovolemia, primary or secondary autonomic failure, others)

(3) neurally mediated syncope (cardioinhibitory, vasodepressor, and mixed forms). Rarely neurologic disorders (such as epilepsy, transient ischemic attacks, and the subclavian steal syndrome) can lead to cerebral hypoperfusion and syncope.