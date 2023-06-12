Blue Revolution in JK

Aquaculture is the process of breeding, rearing and harvesting of aqua flora and fauna in fresh water, cold water or salt water with commercial value which includes pisciculture that deals with fish farming to produce fish and fish products.

As about 70 percent of earth comprises water in the oceans, seas, rivers, marshy lands, springs, streams, glacial reserves and ponds, aquaculture is one of the largest biodiversities. The branch of zoology in science related to the study of fish is called ichthyology or fish science.

The importance and indispensable role of the organism as a source of income, nutrition, employment and food to millions of people has gained it status as being studied as science along with other various sciences.

Most of the water bodies bear fish except Great Salt Lake in North America and the Dead Sea which is a landlocked salt lake between Israel and Jordan in Southwestern Asia. Fish are dated to be 450 million year old vertebrates that have continued to exist by adapting to the living conditions.

There are various types of fish that live in different waters with varying life spans ranging between months to hundreds of years. Their life span varies by species as months for reel fish, 10-30 years for goldfish, 226 years for Hanako-a Koi fish and for Greenland Shark up to 392 years.

Unlike human beings fish have no ears but can hear and respond to sound vibrations with ear like parts inside head. They run very fast and Ino-Pacific Sail fish is the fastest fish with a speed of 110 km per hour.

Fish is produced and consumed at public or private level worldwide. The global fish production rose to 184.6 million metric tons in 2022 up from 178.1 million metric tons in 2021.

Of this volume one-third came from China and is as such the leading fish producing country. More than 110 million workers globally earn their livelihoods from small scale fisheries. Aquaculture and fisheries cater to livelihood of 820 million people across the globe.