Body Shaming: Silent Victims

But interestingly according to the World Health Organization HEALTHY = means a combination of three interconnected things: physical, mental, and social well-being.

Measuring your actual health means examining how well you function in your own body and mind, and in your interactions with others. Can you complete all the physical tasks required by your life without injury or fatigue? Are you able to regulate your emotions? Are you maintaining relationships?

If you can answer yes to all three, that means you’re pretty healthy. If you can’t, this offers a guide to discovering what you can improve. That’s a far better approach than focusing on size, which is only a byproduct of a single component in the health triad.

And yes I am in no way saying if I am obese that is good, but there are ways how we want to help? If it is help I will take an obese person in confidence and try to convince him/her gently by facts not by taunts.

There is enough scientific evidence and research available done by researchers at SKIMS Soura to universities of Europe about obesity and link with diabetes, heart ailments, but what we forget is due to constant taunts any obese person has low self esteem and there is a heredity component associated with obesity.

History trivia tells us there were 31 famines in India when under British colonial occupation and research tells us that risk of diabetes is more in those whose grandparents faced famine.