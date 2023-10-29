Bollywood: Romance with Kashmir

BY MOHAMMAD ADNAAN
The beautiful valley of Kashmir is not only popular for tourist attraction but also known for shooting of many Bollywood movies. The places like Gulmarg, Pulwama, Srinagar, Pahalgam, and others are majorly used by directors to shoot some perfect scenes for the movies. Many old and new movies are shot in Kashmir region that perfectly defined the beauty of this gorgeous valley. This is the perfect destination for flawless romantic scenes in any movie.
Nearly 350 film crews have been permitted to shoot in Jammu & Kashmir over the last two years, a record number in the past four decades. Besides mainstream Hindi films, movies and series in Punjabi, Urdu, Telugu, Kannada and a series for History TV18, called OMG! Yeh Mera India, have also been shot in Kashmir.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan had also landed in the Valley few months back for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, in which he plays an Army officer. A song for the film was shot in Sonmarg and the crew did a recce in the neighbouring Thajiwas glacier. Earlier this year, filmmaker Karan Johar had arrived at the Gulmarg Ski Resort with the crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, including lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While Gulmarg remains a favourite, besides Srinagar, Pahalgam and Doodhpathri, filmmakers are now being encouraged to explore unknown locales.
Bollywood has a simple equation: Romance is equal to Kashmir! Whenever a romantic scene or song is to be shot, Kashmir, the ‘Paradise on Earth’ is held as the most fitting backdrop to suit the delicate heavenly emotion of love. That explains why a huge number of Bollywood films have been shot in Kashmir. Just take a look at the top 20 films from Bollywood that were shot in the vale of Kashmir.
Vishaal Bharadwaj finds the best location for his desi adaptation of the Shakespearean drama Hamlet in the folds of the Himalayas in Kashmir. Haider starring Shahid Kapoor and co-starring Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon was a critically acclaimed movie and garnered accolades from various quarters. It depicts the complicated familial ties, which find resonance in its equally complicated relationship between India and Kashmir. Since the story is fully set in Kashmir, the soundscape, language, and landscape have a typical Kashmiri flavor.
The list does not end here. Fitoor, a romantic drama based on Dickens’ Great Expectations is the first movie to be shot in Kashmir post the deluge in 2014. The beauty of Kashmir is eternal and so is Love, they say! Kashmir is going to be held synonymous with romance, love, and beauty. In coming years, Bollywood would continue to adore and woo Kashmir, the heavenly beauty, in its un-deflecting love.
Rajkapoor’s 1949 film "Barsat," which introduced the Kashmir valley's natural beauty to a larger audience in the nation, marked the beginning of Bollywood's romance with Kashmir. After that, Bollywood producers made the valley their preferred destination.
Kashmir was a popular filming destination until the 1980s, but after the insurgency started, there was a gap. The industry resumed filming after a 30-year hiatus, and the government received hundreds of requests from producers to shoot their movies here.
Many film makers wanted to shoot their films here since the new film policy was introduced by the administration of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In Kashmir, the department of tourism also assists them, and anyone looking to shoot a movie should contact DIPR for help.
The film policy intends to maximise the potential of bright local talent and create employment opportunities for people by making Jammu and Kashmir the most sought-after site for the entertainment industry, reviving the region's glory days as a cinematographer's paradise.
The hopes of Kashmiri hoteliers and houseboat owners have increased as Bollywood directors like Karan Johar have picked Kashmir as the location for their films, since they anticipate a significant influx of filmgoers from the industry.
The resilience of the entertainment industry during challenging times: TV serials like “Gul Gulshan Gulfaam” are iconic examples of how some producers dared to venture into Jammu and Kashmir even during periods of instability. These productions not only showcased the region’s beauty but also demonstrated the commitment of the entertainment industry to continue its creative endeavours in the face of adversity.
The fact that things are nearing normalcy is a positive sign for both the entertainment industry and the region as a whole. It’s an encouraging development for the local economy and for showcasing the rich cultural and scenic tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir to a wider audience through cinema and television.
Film tourism and its positive impact on the local economy in Jammu and Kashmir are immense. It’s not just about the shooting of movies or TV serials; it’s an entire ecosystem that comes into play, creating a significant economic boom. Film productions engage not only their own shooting staff but also hundreds of local crew members and artists. This provides valuable job opportunities for the local population, contributing to livelihoods and economic growth.
The film industry’s presence stimulates various supporting industries, such as vehicle rentals, equipment suppliers, private land use agreements, and compensation for property use. The demand for catering services and event management companies also surges during film shoots. These businesses thrive as they provide essential services to the production teams. The collective impact of all these activities creates a parallel economy in addition to the existing tourism industry. Local artists and technicians have the opportunity to work with top stars and experienced technical teams, which can significantly enhance their skills and experience. This, in turn, improves the local pool of talent in the entertainment industry.
At a time when the tourism is on the right track, there is also a need to identify and develop more destinations. More efforts have to be made so that the tourism potential is fully utilised in Jammu and Kashmir and more revenue is generated. Projection of the beautiful tourist spots through movies will also help in this direction.
(The author is a freelance columnist)