Bollywood: Romance with Kashmir

BY MOHAMMAD ADNAAN

The beautiful valley of Kashmir is not only popular for tourist attraction but also known for shooting of many Bollywood movies. The places like Gulmarg, Pulwama, Srinagar, Pahalgam, and others are majorly used by directors to shoot some perfect scenes for the movies. Many old and new movies are shot in Kashmir region that perfectly defined the beauty of this gorgeous valley. This is the perfect destination for flawless romantic scenes in any movie.

Nearly 350 film crews have been permitted to shoot in Jammu & Kashmir over the last two years, a record number in the past four decades. Besides mainstream Hindi films, movies and series in Punjabi, Urdu, Telugu, Kannada and a series for History TV18, called OMG! Yeh Mera India, have also been shot in Kashmir.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had also landed in the Valley few months back for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, in which he plays an Army officer. A song for the film was shot in Sonmarg and the crew did a recce in the neighbouring Thajiwas glacier. Earlier this year, filmmaker Karan Johar had arrived at the Gulmarg Ski Resort with the crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, including lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While Gulmarg remains a favourite, besides Srinagar, Pahalgam and Doodhpathri, filmmakers are now being encouraged to explore unknown locales.

Bollywood has a simple equation: Romance is equal to Kashmir! Whenever a romantic scene or song is to be shot, Kashmir, the ‘Paradise on Earth’ is held as the most fitting backdrop to suit the delicate heavenly emotion of love. That explains why a huge number of Bollywood films have been shot in Kashmir. Just take a look at the top 20 films from Bollywood that were shot in the vale of Kashmir.

Vishaal Bharadwaj finds the best location for his desi adaptation of the Shakespearean drama Hamlet in the folds of the Himalayas in Kashmir. Haider starring Shahid Kapoor and co-starring Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon was a critically acclaimed movie and garnered accolades from various quarters. It depicts the complicated familial ties, which find resonance in its equally complicated relationship between India and Kashmir. Since the story is fully set in Kashmir, the soundscape, language, and landscape have a typical Kashmiri flavor.

The list does not end here. Fitoor, a romantic drama based on Dickens’ Great Expectations is the first movie to be shot in Kashmir post the deluge in 2014. The beauty of Kashmir is eternal and so is Love, they say! Kashmir is going to be held synonymous with romance, love, and beauty. In coming years, Bollywood would continue to adore and woo Kashmir, the heavenly beauty, in its un-deflecting love.