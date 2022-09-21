Book Review: The Economic and Heritage Plants of Kashmir Himalaya

Awareness also needs to be created particularly within farming communities regarding the value of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture.

The task was undertaken by Dr Nazir Ahmad Zeerak, a scientist working in SKUAST Kashmir and he carried out a scientific identification and documentation of the existing plant resources especially in respect of local heritage cum economic plants growing across Kashmir Himalaya, in wild as well as cultivated forms.

The local name, habit and habitat and the traditional use and the related indigenous technical knowledge was also recorded for every plant. In addition, the existing varietal diversity in all cultivated food plants, and their status of cultivation were also recorded.

Scientist has tried to enlist all the native economic plants yet he is of the opinion that keeping in view the regions vastness and difficult terrain the total and complete picture of the diversity for food and other economic plants, needs much more dedication and time and therefore, the information generated on the useful plant species and their uses may, therefore, contain deficiencies or omissions.

The research work, has been presented in the form of a book entitled “The Economic and Heritage Plants of Kashmir Himalaya”. The book is a ready reference source book, contains Botanical, English, Hindi/Urdu, Ladakhi and Kashmiri names of plants of economic importance in Kashmir and Ladakh with brief notes on their habit and habitat, morphology and utility. Approximately1300 plant species and 500 crop varieties existing in its agro-ecosystems in wild and cultivated forms are listed in the book.

The plant species are arranged in alphabetical order of their scientific names, followed by their synonyms, respective plant families, then by their English, Hindi, Kashmiri and Ladakhi names and lastly by their status of occurrence /cultivation. Photographs of about 360 plants ,arranged in 25 plates, are also presented to help the readers in their identification. The indices of English, Hindi, Kashmiri and Ladakhi names of the native plants are appended at the end of the book.

It is hoped that the book, in the form of a dictionary, would be very useful to the students and research workers especially those interested in agri-horticultural biodiversity, ethnobotany as well as culture of the region.

The plant diversity documented shall also prove helpful to conservationists and planners for devising future strategies in the conservation and sustainable utilisation of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture; and also in guaranteeing livelihood resources and cultural identities of the inhabitants of the regions.

Importantly the document, first of its kind, shall serve a documentary proof of local and indigenous plant species and related technical knowledge and may also help in protecting the legal rights of farming communities over them, in light of latest patent laws at national and international levels.

The author appeals to all the conscious citizens, students and plant lovers of this Himalayan region to rise to the occasion and promote public awareness about the economic and heritage plants and their importance towards development and our cultural identity; and to be a part of collective efforts for conservation of this heritage so that our plant genetic resources for food and agriculture, as well as our cultural and social identities are preserved for posterity.