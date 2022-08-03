Title: Coining The God Equation: An Abridged Life Story of the Scientist Michio Kaku, and his Search for the Theory of Everything (Amazing Life Stories)
Authors: Oswald Eakins
Publisher: Independently published
Paperback: 79 pages
About the BOOK
How far will you follow a passion, which could end up as a wild goose chase? A child’s inquisitiveness turned life mission that gifted sleepless nights to Michio Kaku, is going to rule the world of Physics.
This book enraptured the essence and beauty of the world of physics through Michio Kaku’s life. He was obstinate and dedicated his entire life in quest of a unified theory which ultimately led to the discovery of string field theory.
Superstring theory and string field theory are the most discussed topics in the scientific field now. To make public a part of it is one of the most revolutionised thoughts.
Michio Kaku is striving his best to convey the ideas and new innovations in this field in a simple and elegant way to the general public through his books and talk shows.
Michio Kaku is the co-founder of String field theory that has the potential to rock the foundations of modern physics that could rapidly overturn the cherished but obsolete notions about our universe.
It could replace the fundamentals of physics with new mathematics of breathtaking beauty and elegance.