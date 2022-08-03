About the BOOK

How far will you follow a passion, which could end up as a wild goose chase? A child’s inquisitiveness turned life mission that gifted sleepless nights to Michio Kaku, is going to rule the world of Physics.

This book enraptured the essence and beauty of the world of physics through Michio Kaku’s life. He was obstinate and dedicated his entire life in quest of a unified theory which ultimately led to the discovery of string field theory.

Superstring theory and string field theory are the most discussed topics in the scientific field now. To make public a part of it is one of the most revolutionised thoughts.