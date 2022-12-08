Title: Tareekh Kashmir ke Gumshuda Awraq

Author: Mirza Mumtaz Afzal Beg

Publisher: Ali Mohammed and sons, Srinagar, Kashmir

About the BOOK: This is an attempt to reconstruct some pages of Kashmir history that the author felt have been distorted. This books makes an attempt to retrace the pages of history that people interested in the subject called Kashmir may find interesting and relevant.

About the AUTHOR: The book is authored by Mirza Mumtaz Afzal Beg. Previously he had also compiled the prison dairies of Mirza Mohammed Afzal Beg which received good appreciation