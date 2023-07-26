Title: 21st Century Trends and Approaches in Islamic Scholarship: Critical Reviews on 125 Recent Books
Author: Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray
Publication Details: Brown Book Publication Aligarh (in association with) Ahsan Academy of Research (Springs, South Africa), 2023
About the BOOK: ‘21st Century Trends and Approaches in Islamic Scholarship’ presents a succinct overview and critical assessment of 125 recently published books on Islam and things Islamic.
Common to all these reviews is the theme Islamic Sources and Thought and Contemporary Issues.
The book is divided into eight (8) major thematic sections, viz.: Books on the Quran/ Quranic Studies; Seerah (the Prophets Biography); Islamic History/ Civilization; Theology and Sufism; Islam and Politics; Islam and Contemporary Issues; Contemporary Muslim World; and Miscellaneous.
It is, thus, hoped that readers will find this book (and its contents) interesting, fascinating, valuable, and helpful in knowing about Islam and Muslims vis-à-vis 21st century contemporary issues—religious, social, political, historical and civilizational—and contemporary Muslim world.
About the AUTHOR:
Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray is currently working as Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies, Higher Education Department, J&K. He holds a PhD in Islamic Studies from University of Kashmir and Aligarh Muslim University. He is the author of six books on the Islamic intellectual tradition, Islam and Modernity, and Quranic scholarship. He is published in numerous reputed academic journals and edited volumes, mostly on Islam and Democracy, Modernist/ Reformist Thought in the South Asia and Modern Trends and English Scholarship in Quranic Studies.
Endorsements
“A substantial contribution to Islamic Studies in terms of its both depth and insightful coverage…” (Prof. Abdur Raheem Kidwai, Director, K. A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies, AMU, Aligarh)
“Dr Parray's scholarly credentials and reviews on an array of works covering the major areas of contemporary Islamic thought are illuminating and are an endorsement of his versatile contributions in the intellectual domain.” (Dr Abdul Kader Choughley, Ahsan Academy of Research, South Africa)
“What we have in this manuscript is a monumental accomplishment from a rising star in the world of Islamic Studies scholarship. Dr. Tauseef has provided an incredible service to the world of Islamic Studies scholarship by this endeavor.”
Author: Dr. Junaid S. Ahmad, Prof. of Religion, Law and Global Politics; Senior Teaching/ Research Fellow, College of William & Mary, USA)