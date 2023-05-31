Bookshelf: Nabiyon Ki Kahani (Story of Prophets)

Title: Nabiyon Ki Kahani ( Story of Prophets)

Compiled by: Shahma Najeeb Geelani

Publisher: Delhi Modern Public School, Pampore, Kashmir

About the Book:

The book introduces the life and message of prophets in a plain prose. Unlike the stories and fables told in different formats across cultures about such personalities, the book draws its content from the Quran and authentic traditions. It is an attempt to acquaint the younger generation about the life of prophets so that they internalise the sublime message.

In the times when we see our younger generation facing turbulent times, in terms of challenges to the moral fibre of the society, this book is helpful in giving a strong moral anchor to our students.

About the Author: Shahma Najeeb Geelani is an educationist.