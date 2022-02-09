BOOKSHELF: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Empowerment of Women

About The Book

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Empowerment of Women is a subject of research on the women empowerment movement started in the 6th Century in the Arabian peninsula by Messenger of Almighty Allah, Muhammad (PBUH).

This book presents a comparative study of the two movements (launched in East and West), aimed at the common goal of emancipating women and granting them the rights towards leading a dignified life.

It also analyses the various theories of feminist movement and evaluates the claims and criticism of feminist theorists on the religion of Islam with regards to place of women in the Islamic religious texts.

Further it highlights the practical approach of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in curbing the gender disparity and narrowing the gender gap in the Arabian Society.