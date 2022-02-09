BOOKSHELF: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Empowerment of Women

Title:
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Empowerment of Women
Author: Dr. Zaira Ashraf Khan
Publisher: Viva, New Delhi
About The Book
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Empowerment of Women is a subject of research on the women empowerment movement started in the 6th Century in the Arabian peninsula by Messenger of Almighty Allah, Muhammad (PBUH).
This book presents a comparative study of the two movements (launched in East and West), aimed at the common goal of emancipating women and granting them the rights towards leading a dignified life.
It also analyses the various theories of feminist movement and evaluates the claims and criticism of feminist theorists on the religion of Islam with regards to place of women in the Islamic religious texts.
Further it highlights the practical approach of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in curbing the gender disparity and narrowing the gender gap in the Arabian Society.
About the Author
Dr. Zaira Ashraf Khan was born and raised in Srinagar, Kashmir, and completed her Bachelors in Business Administration from University of Kashmir.
Her interest in Islamic Studies landed her in the Shah-i-Hamdan Institute of Islamic Studies to pursue her Masters in the discipline.
She completed her Ph.D from the parent department in the year 2020 and is currently serving the Higher Education Department Jammu and Kashmir as an Assistant Professor in the Discipline of Islamic Studies.