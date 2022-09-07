BOOKSHELF | Two young Kashmiri scholars publish a book on Islamic Intellectual Tradition of the Sub-Continent

Two young scholars of Islamic Studies from the Kashmir Valley have published an edited volume on “Islamic Intellectual Tradition in the Sub-Continent”.

The editors are two young researchers and academics hailing from Pulwama and Srinagar:

Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray is presently working as an Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies in the Higher Education Department and Dr. Muhammad Yaseen Gada is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir.

Both have done their PhD from Kashmir University and AMU, respectively, and have a number of publications to their credit.