Bourgeoisie Economy, Feudal Morality

An oft-quoted statement of Karl Marx, from his Preface to A Contribution to the Critique of Political Economy, expresses in a profound way how humans see and define themselves; not in abstract, but under conditions bred by the specific economic structure of society.

My allusion here is only to draw an introduction to a discussion on morality. Morality, by its upholders, is always considered to be written in stone. History reveals otherwise. The Aztecs considered it a matter of duty to eat their slain enemies, lest the sun shall not shine on them.

Human sacrifice in other forms - among Incas, Canaanites, and other civilizations was far more common for our comfort. One actually doesn’t need to go that far to get the point – Just note the colossal changes that have occurred in the last 50 years of entertainment media in depicting the role of an ‘ideal woman’.

Moral values and ethical norms are fluid. They derive from a gamut of causes and considerations. One must not be surprised to discover that a certain value inculcated in childhood as self-evident, turns palpably absurd as one grows up. These moral values usually come with an expiry date of their own.

They change with the change in the time and place in which they are manufactured. Building on the work of German psychologist Franz Carl Muller-Lyer, Bertrand Russell presses the same point. The ethical views of an average man he states,

...are those appropriate to the economic system existing in the time of his great-grandfather.