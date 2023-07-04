BRACHIAL PLEXUS INJURIES

BY Dr. Mir Mohsin

In his hometown, Manzoor’s parents would long to see their child back home, only to find him in the field playing cricket long after finishing school. Manzoor loved the game and was keen to pursue it as a career.

Destiny had something else in store. He met withan accident and had multiple injuries to his robust structure including the one to his right axilla wherein the nerves were severed limiting his right arm movements, to a bare minimum. All bony and soft tissue injuries healed slowly but his nerve injury was left as such and he continued with limitation of movements in his right arm.

He could not hold a bat, not to talk about swirling it as he used to. Dejected he accepted the reality and lay back in his room with books rather than the bat in his hand.

Baby Ajalduring birth had an injury to the axilla resulting in a defect that was not detected till sometime after. Within a month of his being born, it was evident that his left arm had no movements and was listless compared to his right. As a child he had no complaints and his lack of movement in his left arm was a concern that battered his parents.

They went from one doc to another only to be assured but nothing concrete was done by anyone. Taking this as destined the poor parents stopped pursuing for more, had it not been for a good Samaritan who guided them to the right place.

Axilla is part of the arm that connects it to the chest, it is a pocket that hides much deep inside. Especially important is the confluence/network of nerves that arise in the cervical part of the spinal cord (roots),which get togetherbriefly in the neck(trunks) to divide again (divisions)before being distributed and getting dispersed to their respective areas of arm, hand, and chest.