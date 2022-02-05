Bremji Kul: A forgotten tree

This tree was hardly grown anywhere except adjacent to the tombs of Sufi saints and Muslim graveyards. Why this tree was not so commonly grown at other places.

Peerzada Mohammad Shabir, a Sufi priest, has got a view; he says that ‘during the ancient period several kinds of trees like Beimji and Chinar were not planted for commercial purpose, but for attaining spiritual deeds.

Such trees were highly revered by Kashmeris and they would hardly cut it for the purpose of fire wood or any other commercial purpose. The Sufi priest says that Birmji tree has been the most revered tree, this tree has been mostly associated with sufi saints, who used to meditate under the shade of this tree. In fact, you will find this tree standing mostly on the old places associated with any Sufi saint or his tomb.