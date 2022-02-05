Bremji Kul: A forgotten tree
Bremji Kul, a magnificent ancient tree of Kashmir has almost extinguished from its traditional habitats, and its traces are rarely seen in Kashmir now. This tree has been available in few varieties, and was mostly grown in graveyards, and also adjacent to Sufi tombs. It has a slow, yet certain growth.
This tree does not grow so tall, and while growing it takes an umbrella shape and gives a cool shade. Its characteristic feature is that its wood and roots are so soft and cool that in ancient times it was preferred to be planted in graveyards with the belief that its shade and roots would help in providing a cool and peaceful environment to the coffins buried in the graves.
This tree was hardly grown anywhere except adjacent to the tombs of Sufi saints and Muslim graveyards. Why this tree was not so commonly grown at other places.
Peerzada Mohammad Shabir, a Sufi priest, has got a view; he says that ‘during the ancient period several kinds of trees like Beimji and Chinar were not planted for commercial purpose, but for attaining spiritual deeds.
Such trees were highly revered by Kashmeris and they would hardly cut it for the purpose of fire wood or any other commercial purpose. The Sufi priest says that Birmji tree has been the most revered tree, this tree has been mostly associated with sufi saints, who used to meditate under the shade of this tree. In fact, you will find this tree standing mostly on the old places associated with any Sufi saint or his tomb.
Moulana Noor ud Din, another Sufi scholar, says that planting of green trees in the graveyards is one of the Sunah (traditions) of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him).
He said, the Syed missionaries who arrived here in the 14th century AD to spread the message of Islam, while following the traditions of the Prophet planted green and cool trees in their grave yards.
The tradition was later on adopted by disciples as well, who not only meditated under the green trees but also planted these trees in their respective grave yards.
While elaborating his point of view Moulana says since there is a Hadith documented in Muslim scripts which states that once Prophet Mohammad (May peace be upon Him) was traveling with his friends. He (SAW) reached a graveyard, where he observed a man in the grave in severe pain and distress.
The Prophet (SAW) asked for few green branches of palm tree that were made available to Him. Prophet planted the branches over the grave and later in his brief address to his companions said; since the man in this grave was in pain and distress and these green branches would provide him certain relief.
Later on this became the Muslim tradition, which also reached Kashmir. However, as no palm trees were grown here as such the Sufi missionaries preferred Bremji tree which carried its distinctive feature of being cool and soft.
In fact few specimen of this tree are still seen in olden mazar’s (graveyards) of the valley. The historical graveyards of Malkha, Mazari Qalan, Mazari Salateen and other olden graveyards of Kashmir exhibit a few rare and age old magnificent Breimji trees.
One of European travelers, Sir Walter R Lawrence in his monumental book The Valley of Kashmir has also provided the description of this rare tree. He writes that the Bremji is usually found in graveyards and in the vicinity of shrines, where it sometimes grows to a magnificent tree.
Interestingly he has measured one such tree at Andrahama Lolab, which has measured at 5ft from ground, a circumference of 9 feet 3 inches. He also speaks of it as soft and cool tree.
Bremji with secitific name Celtis australis is learnt to grow more common in cooler climates. Its bark is smooth and grey, almost elephantine. The alternate leaves are narrow and sharp-toothed, rugose above and tomentose below, 5–15 cm long and dark grey/green throughout the year, fading to a pale yellow before falling in autumn.
The apetalous wind-pollinated flowers, the fruit is small, dark-purple berry-like drupe, 1 cm wide, hanging in short clusters, and is extremely popular with birds.
Scientists say that the plant prefers light well-drained (sandy) and medium (loamy) soils, including those nutritionally poor; it can tolerate drought but not shade. They further say that the Mediterranean climate is especially suitable for the plant.
Interestingly, the scientist’s view is no such different from Sufi’s experiences they say it is often planted as an ornamental as it is resistant to air pollution, and is long-living. This may be the other reasons why it has been preferred in graveyards.
Herbalists say that this tree has medical importance as well; they say that the fruit of this tree is sweet and edible, and can be eaten raw, or cooked.
The leaves and fruit are astringent, lenitive and stomachic. Decoction of both leaves and fruit is used in the treatment of amenorrhoea, heavy menstrual and inter-menstrual bleeding and colic.
The decoction can also be used to astringent for the mucous membranes in the treatment of diarrhea, dysentery and peptic ulcers.
Indeed, this kind of tree has been very useful in terms of its spiritual and scientific merits, but unfortunately has almost been forgotten; it is hardly now grown anywhere in this land of Rishis and Sufis. The standing evidences of this tree is fast vanishing from the old and historic graveyards.
Since the tradition of planting trees for attaining spiritual favors has almost declined , and planting of trees has turned now into a commercial business, so only such varieties of trees grown in different nurseries which have got commercial value.
In fact Kashmir nurseries and plant growers have also turned indifferent to this kind of tree. They do not prefer such plants in their respective nurseries.
“We deal only with commercial plants and grow only those plants which are in demand in the market,’ said the proprietor of one of the nurseries in Kashmir.
He further said that ‘we grow different kinds of fruit and popular plants as these are being planted in heavy numbers in Kashmiri orchards and vacant lands’.
The plant growers and the government agencies involved in plantation drive should not forget the traditional trees altogether but shall also provide certain space to local plants in their farms, and nurseries.
Though carrying such a cultural, scientific and environmental importance this tree has altogether been neglected here. Although thousands of plants of various kinds of trees are every year planted on the vacant lands of the Kashmir valley but not a single plant of any traditional tree of Kashmir is being planted anywhere, which is a grave negligence on part of agencies involved in social forestry.
