Bridging the Gap: Empowering the Underprivileged through SEHAT Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) SEHAT Scheme, a visionary initiative by the government, aims to provide healthcare coverage to the entire population of J&K, offering a health cover of Rs 5 lakh to each family.

Lauded as the first and perhaps the only insurance scheme of its kind, the SEHAT Scheme holds immense potential in mitigating the burden of catastrophic treatment costs for countless health conditions.

However, despite its noble intentions, the scheme falls short in providing comprehensive support for patients with life-consuming diseases, particularly cancer.

Many underprivileged and poor individuals, who were the intended beneficiaries of this program, face impoverishing health expenses due to gaps in its coverage.

The Current Limitations

While the SEHAT Scheme offers a substantial health insurance cover, it has certain limitations that adversely affect patients with chronic and life-consuming illnesses like cancer.

The SEHAT Scheme does not cover costs incurred by patients on an outpatient basis, stand-alone diagnostics, and drugs prescribed while not admitted to a hospital.

These exclusions are particularly burdensome for patients who require long-term treatment for life-consuming diseases. For instance, cancer patients often need continuous monitoring, follow-up consultations, and prescription medications, all of which are not covered under the scheme.

Same stands true for patients with cardiovascular diseases, Kidney diseases and many more. This financial burden poses a significant threat to their overall well-being and quality of life.

Another drawback is the capped number of chemotherapy packages under the Transactions Management System (TMS). This restriction leaves cancer patients struggling to access necessary treatment, hindering their chances of survival and recovery.