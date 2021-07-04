Brig Usman: the Lion of Naushera

By Saquib Salim

Think of an Indian soldier who vowed not to sleep on a bed till he would not take back Jhangar, in Jammu and Kashmir, from the Pakistani army. He slept on the floor when the temperature was much below zero degree Celsius.

Think of an Indian soldier on whose head a ‘reward’ of Rs. 50,000 was declared by Pakistan.

Think of an Indian soldier who ordered his battalion to fast on Tuesdays, so that civilians could get uninterrupted food supply.

Think of an Indian soldier who had chosen India over Pakistan, even when Jinnah had promised him an early appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

Think of an Indian soldier who became a popular Indian Hero much before his death on this day in 1948.