Bringing Cyber Safety to School: Safeguarding Online Education

As more education functionaries coordinate the Teaching-Learning Process via the internet or digital means, they are constantly in jeopardy and are targeted by hackers through various forms of malware and cyber-attacks.

A report by Check Point Research (CPR), in august 2021 says that the education sector in India was attacked significantly more compared to other industries globally, experiencing 5,196 attacks per week on average.

Online education, being the most prevalent and indispensable medium nowadays, can make students and teachers more exposed to cyber security attacks equally. While both private and public schools are using Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, or Skype, incessant and precarious cyber practices have put millions of students and teachers at risk.

A reputed school in Bangalore had to stop an online chemistry class on Zoom after a porn video popped up and an unknown identity had entered a Zoom class for a Jamshedpur-based school and started tampering with the shared screens.

Zoom bombings have been a common case across the globe. As the Internet has kept us connected in the pandemic, the risk involved has become more serious.