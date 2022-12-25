Broken building, broken hopes | Tale of a Mawar school

The government-run schools in far off areas of Kashmir are grappling with infrastructural deficiencies which has taken a heavy toll on the overall functioning of these schools.

Over the years, the successive regimes have failed to provide adequate accommodation to the students in rural schools forcing them to attend classes under open sky or in shabby unsafe rooms.

At times the students of more than one class are crammed in one room by teachers leaving no scope for students to grasp what they are taught.

The issue of infrastructural gaps in schools may seem irrelevant now given the winter vacation announced for the schools till February 28 of 2023.

But considering the future of the students, this is the right time for the concerned authorities to chalk out strategies to think of some out of box solutions to fill the infrastructural gaps in schools before the schools resume class work post winter vacation.

These schools are deprived of proper classrooms at a time when the government is promising to have equipped schools with all the infrastructural facilities across the Valley.