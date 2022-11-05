Broken cup

BY HAMIDULLAH DAR

The broken heart, the broken pieces, the broken spirits, the broken mirror, saucer, glass or cup that means anything which is fragile will break one day.

Even we humans are fragile under all proximities of our life. That could be the only reason in present days, many things come with the tag Fragile, Handle With Care.

As human nature, once we receive any such new fragile item such as a TV or washing machine, we tend to make sure that the item is placed securely. At home, all are careful about fragile things.

Extra care is taken so that fragile items aren’t broken. However, we need to realise that there are many more important things at home that are actually fragile and need extra care.