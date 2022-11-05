Broken cup

BY HAMIDULLAH DAR
The broken heart, the broken pieces, the broken spirits, the broken mirror, saucer, glass or cup that means anything which is fragile will break one day.
Even we humans are fragile under all proximities of our life. That could be the only reason in present days, many things come with the tag Fragile, Handle With Care.
As human nature, once we receive any such new fragile item such as a TV or washing machine, we tend to make sure that the item is placed securely. At home, all are careful about fragile things.
Extra care is taken so that fragile items aren’t broken. However, we need to realise that there are many more important things at home that are actually fragile and need extra care.
The broken piece, I am talking about is a china ware cup “Chaye Khosse” in which my late mother (may her soul rest in Jannah Ameen) used to take tea.
As we were looking for charcoal bags in our backyard store, to my surprise, I found this cup that my mother used behind a few charcoal bags. I immediately took it in my hands. It was woven with webs. I removed the same and tried to hold it in my hand but to my utter disappointment, it had developed three cracks and was broken.
I was lost while the cup was in my hand it drowned down memory lane. When we were a joint family, my mother used to keep some portions of her bread in that cup for me. I used to have it once I used to return from school.
Then with the passage of time when I became a dad and had my family and children too and sometimes when I used to be late for my afternoon tea, my late mother, as she knew that I love local roti (Chochwor) soaked in Noon Chai, she used to keep my portion of tea and chochwor in her cup and keep it warm in Kangri (local earthen fire pot).
Once I used returned from my office she used to serve me this tea with her own hands and treat being her company and of my family. I told my mother that I am grown up now and have children. She unwittingly said to me that for her I will always remain a child.
Now, I realise the warmth of that cup of tea can never be replaced by anything in my life. All those thoughts are going around my mind. The cup can’t be used anymore since the cracks are too deep. Some things can be fixed with quick-fix but can’t help in fixing broken hearts.
Love your parents, and be with them in their pain. Your touch of love and a caring word can bring new life to them. It will do miracles because you are lifting a soul, restoring a smile on someone who once did everything for your smile.
Out of emotional consolation I want to give a respectful gesture. I buried the same broken pieces of the cup in the kitchen garden along with all the memories I had with it. See even small things can give you some consolation that too when you have your memories embedded with them. Keep living, and keep loving your parents.
Hamidullah Dar is a retired senior employee.
