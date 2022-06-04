Budgam Karewas Plundered

Karewas plundered for Ring Road

Again the Karewa’s are being targeted in Budgam for construction of Srinagar Ring Road. The excavation is done without obtaining any No Objection Certificate (NoC) from Geology and Mining Department or Environmental Clearance (EC) from J&K State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (JK SEIAA). Even if some NOC is obtained that is violated as huge quantities of clay is excavated from particular mining blocks and the work is undertaken in night hours which is all illegal.

The clay transported in trucks (tippers) emits dust which causes air pollution and destroys the road surfaces in most of the areas in Budgam.

Access to large amounts of soil for development projects is difficult in the valley because of its topography and physiology. At the highest elevation are mountain ranges that are predominantly made up of hard rocks.

At the lowest point lies the valley, where the groundwater table is extremely close to the surface (6-9 m). Karewas, as a result, are an easy target due to their soil thickness.

Each karewa runs for several kilometres. While most of the patches are owned by individuals who use them for farming, some belong to the government; these are locally called kahcharai and are used for grazing.

One fails to understand why the government is allowing to use such fertile soil for filling at construction sites ? Most of the people in Budgam especially those around Juhama , Patwaw, Sarai Khampora, Hayatpora, Kuzwera, Gowherpora, Nowbugh depend on the karewas for their livelihood.

There used to be huge almond orchards in these Karewas but its cultivation has come down drastically. Even saffron used to be grown in good quantity in the karewas of Budgam until 15 years back. That is now a history ? Govt allows bulldozing of Kahcharai land in Karewa’s first which forces people to use their propriety land as well for this once the surrounding land is vandalized or deformed.