Bungus: Offering you a paradise
Of what could be potentially the most favorite tourist destination in the coming years, the lush green valley’s of Bungus on the Line of Control in the frontier district Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir is calling visitors to get a glimpse of its heavenly beauty and spend time in peace.
Barely a hundred miles away, to the north of the Summer Capital - Srinagar, the place now has motorable access.
Multiple corridors near completion, after years of infrastructure building, facilitate the inflow of tourists. Situated at an elevation of approximately 10,000 ft. above sea level, the place has recently witnessed an increase in tourist footfall since efforts were made to incorporate it into the tourism map of Kashmir.
The valley also features a vast open field known as Greater Bangus (Boad-Bangus), which stretches to the Mawer area, as well as a smaller section called Lesser Bangus (Lokut-Bangus), located close to the Line of Control (LOC). Bungus is an ideal destination for nature lovers, offering natural adventures, relaxation, and inner peace.
Visitors and adventure-seeking tourists who wish to experience a trip to Bungus will have the opportunity to stay amidst a deep forest with fast-flowing waters.
The journey starts from Kupwara and Langate, which adds to the enjoyment and excitement of the visitors. The entire road is adorned with the beauty of the surrounding woods, with clear, cold water cascading over the rugged stones. Tourists are provided with accommodation facilities to enhance their experience.
A trip to Bungus, a beautiful tourist destination, offers several other elements that contribute to its beauty and make the journey memorable and unforgettable.
Lush Natural Surroundings: Bungus is known for its picturesque landscape and lush greenery. The Vale is full of forests and meadows present a breathtaking sight, immersing visitors in the beauty of the nature
Serene Atmosphere: Bungus provides a peaceful and tranquil environment. Away from the bustling cities, visitors can enjoy a serene atmosphere that allows them to relax and rejuvenate.
Fast-Running Waters: Bungus is adorned with fast-running streams and rivers. The sound of water flowing over rocks and the crystal-clear water itself add to the natural charm and provide a refreshing experience.
Dense Forests: The presence of dense forests in Bungus enhances its beauty. Exploring the deep forests offers an opportunity to witness diverse flora and fauna, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts.
Majestic Mountains: Bungus is surrounded by majestic mountains, offering breathtaking panoramic views. The towering peaks create a dramatic backdrop and add to the overall grandeur of the place.
Off-the-Beaten-Path Experience: Bungus is still relatively undiscovered, making it a hidden gem for adventurous travelers. The unspoiled and untouched nature of the region allows visitors to have an authentic and off-the-beaten-path experience.
Warm Hospitality: The local community in Bungus is known for its warm hospitality. Visitors can experience the local culture, interact with friendly locals, and learn about their traditions and way of life.
Within its valley’s lies the largest green pastures, pristine water streams and glaciers; all enveloped by the dense deodar forests. Untouched by the human intervention, its pastures and air breath fresh to an extend that life at the place seems a disconnect of the rest.
Among most special features of the place is its weather. It is one moment sunny and other moment raining or it’s both in one moment, you never know! Seasonally, snow remains in place for about six month’s – December to May, with minimum temperature touching -12oC. For the other season- summer, the temperature remains 250C at high, isn’t it as pleasant as you can get?
For visitors Bungus is an all weather destination. Depending on the mood, if one is ready to trekking on snow laden paths and a winter freak, winter is the place to visit Bungus. But in absence of night stay facilities at the place, visit is restricted to day time only. However, if one is a comfort lover and doesn’t wish to stretch the muscles, summer is calling in Bungus, for it allows you to camp at the place away from the hot and humid planes for as long as you wish.
On its peripheries well maintained guest houses are made available by the tourism department. If camping is not a choice, these guest houses on the banks of fast flowing rivers provide visitors with whatever they need to have a pleasant stay. These guest houses are located on all the three corridors leading to the valley.
The three corridors are for visitors to choose for reaching the Bungus Valley. These corridors open from Langate, Handwara and Kupwara regions of the district Kupwara. All loaded with beauty and adventure of their own. However, for those looking for quick and swift access the Bungus Corridor from Langate is the one.
On the way from Langate to Mawer, just a few kilometers before reaching the destination, you will come across Monabal, a natural wooden land that exudes love and beauty. Continuing on the same road, you will encounter a highly popular steel bridge surrounded by enormous rocks, with water flowing swiftly up and down. The entire route leading to Bungus is truly enchanting and definitely worth a visit.
Traditionally, a pasturing paradise for the livestock of North Kashmir, the place has its history, essence and importance. For centuries the place has been the backbone to the livestock industry in the district, it was however few decades back with the start of military conflict in the region, its access became a challenge. Although, livestock holders continued their routine with permission from the armed forces, public was distanced from the place.
Past decade has seen a claim on the Line of Control, thus providing an opportunity for the state to push for the tourism activities in the region. The district administration has recorded considerable footfall of the visitors in past few years, following its consistent pubic engagement campaigns to tell tourists Kashmir is beyond Pahalgam and Gulmarg.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.