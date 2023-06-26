Bungus: Offering you a paradise

Of what could be potentially the most favorite tourist destination in the coming years, the lush green valley’s of Bungus on the Line of Control in the frontier district Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir is calling visitors to get a glimpse of its heavenly beauty and spend time in peace.

Barely a hundred miles away, to the north of the Summer Capital - Srinagar, the place now has motorable access.

Multiple corridors near completion, after years of infrastructure building, facilitate the inflow of tourists. Situated at an elevation of approximately 10,000 ft. above sea level, the place has recently witnessed an increase in tourist footfall since efforts were made to incorporate it into the tourism map of Kashmir.

The valley also features a vast open field known as Greater Bangus (Boad-Bangus), which stretches to the Mawer area, as well as a smaller section called Lesser Bangus (Lokut-Bangus), located close to the Line of Control (LOC). Bungus is an ideal destination for nature lovers, offering natural adventures, relaxation, and inner peace.

Visitors and adventure-seeking tourists who wish to experience a trip to Bungus will have the opportunity to stay amidst a deep forest with fast-flowing waters.

The journey starts from Kupwara and Langate, which adds to the enjoyment and excitement of the visitors. The entire road is adorned with the beauty of the surrounding woods, with clear, cold water cascading over the rugged stones. Tourists are provided with accommodation facilities to enhance their experience.

A trip to Bungus, a beautiful tourist destination, offers several other elements that contribute to its beauty and make the journey memorable and unforgettable.