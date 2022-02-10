Burzahom Revisited: Neolithic sites of Kashmir

During the last few years, I have been trying to go and see places in our valley which I had heard about but never visited. One of them is Burzahom.

Initially I thought it must be a place known as the abode of Burza, which in Kashmiri means Birch or Betula Utilis trees. The bark of this tree is known to have several medicinal properties, like anti-microbial, pain and inflammation relieving and anti-cancer properties.

This tree has also been used to make thatched roofs in the traditional houses of Kashmir.