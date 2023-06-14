Busting Myths with the ‘Liver Doc’

ZN: How common is Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases? Is it as serious as Alcohol related Liver Disease?

AP: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, also called NAFLD, recently renamed as MALFD or metabolic-dysfunction related fatty liver disease (to remove the stigma associated with the word alcohol in the title and to encompass various metabolic causes of fatty liver) is one among the causes for liver disease.

Data from a recent systematic review and meta analysis from India showed that approximately one in three adults or children have NAFLD. This is a huge number. The severe form of NAFLD is called NASH or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in which there is fat deposition, inflammation as well as scarring in the liver.

This condition has the highest risk for progression to cirrhosis and is also a risk factor for development of liver cancer in the absence of cirrhosis. The recent large State-wide review of liver cancer in Kerala showed that the most common cause for cirrhosis leading to liver cancer was due to NAFLD. Alcohol-related liver disease is also a serious illness with its own set of progressive stages and complications.

The natural history of alcohol-related liver disease and NAFLD is different and hence they cannot be compared head-on with respect to which is more serious, but both conditions are equally important causes for severe liver disease and liver cancer and has modifiable aspects - meaning we can prevent progression and reduce disease burden with preventive measures.

ZN: Is NAFLD related to meat consumption?

AP: There is no conclusive evidence to suggest that recommended levels of meat consumption can increase risk of NAFLD. Studies have shown that high red meat and mostly processed meat consumption leads to increased risk of developing fatty liver disease, but this was also dependent on consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, presence of diabetes and obesity.

A direct causation with meat consumption and NAFLD occurrence has not been proven in good quality prospective population based studies. For example, a recent study in the journal, Clinical Nutrition (2022) showed that red meat consumption, including both unprocessed and processed red meat, was associated with significantly increased risk of developing NAFLD, but this association was mediated largely by obesity.

Hence red meat and processed meat consumption could increase risk of NAFLD in those who are already at risk of developing it and when such risks are probably controlled, the risk with meat consumption could also be reduced.