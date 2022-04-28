Bye Bye Ramadhan

Ramadhan means practicing fearing Allah, accepting the little things that one has achieved, and preparing for departure from this world to the Hereafter.

By accepting these criteria and by practicing self-discipline, self-control, self-restraint, self-education, and self-evaluation, the faithful carry ample chances to achieve Taqwa and continue with it for the rest of their life.

While fasting, one doesn’t only have to abstain from food and drink, but s/he must also refrain from many other things: backbiting, gossiping, fighting, using foul language, etc. People attempt to be pious and devote themselves to Allah.

It’s an unequivocal realisation that during Ramadhan they’d be able to sweep the dust of their sins and inward corruption that had defiled them during their life.