Cancer - A major health concern in Kashmir

With rising incidents of malignancy cases, cancer is becoming a major public health challenge in Kashmir. Prioritizing the quality of cancer care in Kashmir and making it more accessible and affordable is the need of the hour.

According to the experts, thyroid, breast, and lung cancers are most common among the people in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides thyroid and breast cancer, lung, stomach, and colorectal cancers are also very common among Kashmiris.

Lack of awareness among cancer patients in the valley is a bigger hurdle for timely treatment. So, the right treatment is needed at the right time. People need to find good doctors for early diagnosis.

Statistics show that SKIMS Soura saw 1110 cancer cases in the first three months of 2022, compared to the 4800 patients seen throughout last year.