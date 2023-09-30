Cancer Screening for Older Adults In Kashmir

Cancer screening guidelines for the elderly may vary depending on individual health, risk factors, previous screening history and geography. It’s essential for older adults to discuss their specific concerns with their doctors. Studies suggest that Gastrointestinal cancers (including esophageal, stomach and colorectal) are the commonest cancers in Kashmir valley followed by lung cancer in males and breast cancer in females. However, here are some general guidelines for cancer screening in the elderly:

Esophageal (Food Pipe) Cancer Screening:

Esophageal cancer screening isn’t generally recommended for the general elderly population. However it may be considered in Kashmir for individuals with risk factors like family history, a history of Barrett’s oesophagus, smoking or long-term acid reflux. Screening methods include endoscopy and regular check-ups and discussions with your doctor are crucial for those at risk.

Stomach (Gastric) Cancer Screening:

Stomach cancer screening is typically not advised for the general elderly population. However, individuals from populations with a higher incidence of stomach cancer, such as those with a family history of the disease, certain genetic syndromes (like Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer), or those from regions with high stomach cancer rates like Kashmir, may be considered at higher risk. In such cases, screening discussions should be held with the doctor. Methods may involve endoscopy. Early detection can lead to better treatment outcomes. Consult your doctor if you have risk factors or concerning symptoms.

Colorectal Cancer Screening:

Colonoscopies: Starting at age 50, individuals should have a colonoscopy every 10 years. After age 75, screening should be based on individual health and preferences. Risk factors include a family history of colorectal cancer, a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease, and certain genetic syndromes. Stool Tests: Faecal occult blood tests (FOBT) or faecal immunochemical tests (FIT) can be alternatives for those who can’t undergo colonoscopy.