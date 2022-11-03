Capacity building is critical for survival

Creating a culture for in-school professional development

For an effective teacher professional development is critical. Schools that thrive in creating an environment where learning is central, which create multiple opportunities for teachers to meet together, analyse student, work together and learn together, definitely thrive. Some strategies learning schools have successfully used to create opportunities to deepen teacher learning are:

• Collaborative planning time – timetable is developed to allow teams of teachers (grades, subjects, inquiry groups) to meet weekly or bi-weekly to plan, learn and focus

• School-wide learning coaches – trained staff who provide collaborative developmental coaching using classroom observation as real data to support colleagues

• Inquiry-based or action-based learning – groups of teachers within the school identify a school priority that is based on student data and adopt a collaborative way of problem-solving

• Linking learning with standards – where each individual’s annual performance is measured against clearly defined teacher, leader or classroom standards. These standards guide targeted and self-directed teacher learning

• Professional-reading circles and online networks – opportunities for teachers to collaborate online and through structured time to have meaningful conversations around improving learning and teaching

• Use of staff development time/staff meetings – whether a sign-up, targeted or centred on school priorities, staff actively participate and embed learning immediately in their practice

• Instructional rounds – similar to the medical concept of ‘rounds’, staff in small groups visit classrooms and use their observations as the basis of rich conversations around improving their own and colleague learning and teaching

• Tapping into expertise from other schools – there are times when bringing in a bright teacher or leader from another school can create a buzz and lead to immediate energy and insight to a key priority.

The following key findings from international research is a good starting point for reflection

It is a fact that the schools I have developed and worked in different and diverse geographies have some outstanding approaches to professional development. The ongoing collaboration, sharing of resources, people and practices will continue to support the collective knowledge creation of the staff leading to the ultimate goal of ongoing improvement of student achievement, school performance and staff performance. I leave you with some final questions to think about at the school-level:

• What do the performance data of our students say about the learning and development needs of our teachers and leaders? “

• How are we organising professional development within our school so it causes our teachers to take greater responsibility for their students’ learning as well as self-learning?

• How are we organising professional development as a catalyst and opportunity for our teachers to learn from each others’ successes, and collaborate to learn from experts elsewhere?, and

• What is the evidence that our professional development is increasing teachers’ effectiveness in ways that also raise levels of student achievement?