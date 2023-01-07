Care for Parents is Priceless yet Costs Nothing

Sir, I am Kirman (Name changed), my friend has talked to you about my mother. Since she is bed-ridden, can you please come for a home visit”. They lived on the banks of Dal Lake. I needed the history of his mother and I told him to be at home at a particular time. Once I reached their home, I was guided to a room where Kirman’s mother was lying on an electric bed with an air-mattress on it.

Nicely aerated, the room looked like a small emergency room of the hospital having an oxygen concentrator, nebuliser, stand, suction and even small cardiac monitor. I saw a white board hanging on the wall wherein a meticulously typed sheet about the medicines and doses was pasted. I also saw one lady in the room who introduced herself as a full time professional nurse.

“Please call Mr. Kirman”, I asked the middle-aged person who received me at the gate. “Actually, Kirman sahab had an important meeting to attend. But we are here, we know everything about Begum Saeb. They call me Gull Kak and I have been with this family for 40 years”, he replied. I enquired about other people at home. Gull Kak said that Kirman’s father was a big business man who died 8 years ago. Since then Kirman has been looking after the business of his father. Kirman was married and had 2 children. His two sisters were settled abroad.