Caregiver and Alzheimer’s Sufferer

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia characterised by progressive degeneration of cognitive abilities. Its symptoms range from forgetfulness in its early stages to loss of speech and immobility in its late stages. However, Alzheimer’s differs from other geriatric diseases in that its early symptoms are often confused with that of old age and its onset is often missed.

According to the Dementia India Report 2010 by the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), there were around 3.7 million Indians with dementia in 2010 with the number projected to rise to 7.6 million by 2030. General awareness about Alzheimer’s disease remains low throughout the country and even lower in rural and underdeveloped areas.

There is an urgent need to increase awareness about dementia in general, and about the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in particular. Family members and primary care physicians are best placed to recognise these early symptoms and hence, a rigorous awareness campaign targeted toward them is likely to have the most effect.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder of the brain that gradually destroys a person’s memory, ability to learn, reason, make judgements, communicate and carry out daily activities.

As the disease progresses, patients may also experience changes in their personality and display behavioural changes ranging from anxiety, agitation or suspicion and in severe cases, delusions and hallucinations