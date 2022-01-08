Caring for the community

Jammu & Kashmir’s nearly 2 million strong Gujjar & Bakarwal community has been protesting and agitating both on ground as well as on social media platforms against demands of Jammu & Kashmir’s so called “Pahari” community to be included as member of Scheduled Tribe in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Members of Gujjar & Bakarwal community along with other smaller tribal communities of J&K, including Shina tribals of Gurez in Kashmir valley, and Gaddis of Jammu region, insist that “Pahari” community is not a tribe but just a linguistic group and that cannot be a criterion for the grant of ST status to a community.

They further insist that inclusion of “Pahari” community will dilute benefits of reservations in government jobs as well as in educational institutions for Gujjar & Bakarwals and other tribal communities of Jammu & Kashmir.