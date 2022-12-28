Carl Gustav Jung and Us

Jung has given us the concept of Anima and Animus. The collective unconscious. Collective unconscious is that aspect of the psyche which we all share commonly as human beings. What is in me, is in the American. That sort of equation. Anima is the feminine qualities that can be found in men, and animus is the masculine qualities that are present in women.

The former is shaped by his mother, the latter by her father. If a mother acts overprotective in the life of her son, the son fights with the world to get the air of motherly warmth from. Similarly, if the father acts harsh, the daughter feels unlovable.

When her animus is shaped that way, she becomes obsessed with a certain contra-sexual human being. This is what happens when a person has a sudden realization of finding a girl (in case of a boy) and a boy (in case of a girl) as their permanent soul mates. Within a split second.

Broadly speaking, bad relationship with the contra-sexual image of one’s anima causes one to become excessively obsessed with a certain real woman. Carl Jung calls it complexes. Mother complex. Father complex. Such complexes are not to be straight away labeled as some incurable mental disease, as the people nowadays often desperately call the unconscious processes.

Rather a constant putting in of our efforts actively imagining, letting the images from our unconscious flow through our conscious mind, which may get us to know wherein the rub and the solution lie. What then follows is the integration process, that is to say, integrating those aspects of ourselves which cause anima-animus outward projections into one’s personality to become a unified whole. Balance. This is what the Chinese philosophy of yin and yang speaks of as well.

There are many issues we face nowadays which can be resolved by applying the analytical psychological principles of Carl Gustav Jung. If the psychological issues we face are grave enough to be labeled as absolutely incurable, Carl Gustav Jung would refer to dreams to get the message, the contents, of the shadow, the dark, dark and damaging side of one’s personality.