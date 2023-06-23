Case Diary of Drug Addicts in Kashmir

Case Study 2:

I shall quote the drug addict “It was a cousin’s wedding. We had gone to our ancestral village in Pattan. We were a group of seven or eight boys. The top floor of the house was reserved for us. In a secluded room, we started a midnight party: first the whiskey, then cannabis and finally heroin. But as excitement peaked, my muscles cramped and skin crawled. I was soon drenched in sweat and collapsed.

Till 1 p.m. the next day, I was unconscious. My friends bathed me three times and concocted one excuse after another to explain my absence. I was lucky that I survived. In Kashmir, there has been a spate of unexplained, sudden deaths due to overdosing but in most cases; the families are loath to believe it. Even hospitals certify these deaths as caused by cardiac arrest to save the deceased’s kin from ostracism. The valley is a troubled place today, in more ways than one.

Case Study 3:

Saba (name changed) is a 23 year old girl admitted in a Drug Deaddiction Ward. Her bruised and scarred limbs make it difficult for her to walk and clearly display her battle with addiction. The blue and purple spots around her veins are a result of the years of intravenous heroin abuse.

Saba’s addiction to heroin began when, at the age of 20, she decided to train as a paramedic. The college in Punjab in which she enrolled turned out to be a scam and she soon realized that her parents had been duped of the rupees one lakh. .

The need for money pushed her into trying to find a part-time job. A hostel mate showed her some opportunities to help her earn a living, and later introduced her to people who could help her earn ‘even better with a little courier job’. At first, Saba had no idea that the consignments she delivered at various locations consisted of heroin.

When she found out, she began snorting small amounts of the drug, having been told by her colleagues that it would make her feel fearless. Soon, the snorting changed into injections of heroin.

Now Saba began spending all the money she earned as a heroin trafficker on the consumption of the narcotic. Her family had expected good results from her. But those hopes have been shattered.

Worse, as Saba continued to abuse heroin, she begged them for more money on one pretext or the other, pushing the family deeper into debt. Now Saba is done with the responsibility and guilt she once felt for putting her family into this situation.

“Mostly, I feel like ending my life and putting a stop to the embarrassment that my parents feel when they look at me.” She visits the hospital every week with her mother for opioid substitution therapy (OST). As Saba waited for her turn for the OST, a 14-year-old girl, frail and tired-looking, was helped out of the room by her mother.

The Class 8 student is a heroin abuser and no longer attends school. Dr Yasir Hussain Rather, the doctor at Drug De-Addiction and Treatment Centre (DDTC) SMHS hospital and treating this 14-year-old, said the girl has been ‘chasing’ heroin for three months.

Bullying at a new school, an older group of friends, easy access to money, and an over-controlling family: that is her story. The chances of women seeking treatment for substance abuse are ‘far less than those of a male counterpart’. The taboo is so serious; the stigmatization is so far-reaching that the person would prefer continued suffering to coming forward to seek help.

Case Study 4:

Chasing or snorting is usually the user’s first introduction to heroin, according to many youngsters admitted for the addiction treatment. Most start with a Rupees 10 currency note that is rolled to form a straw, through which they snort the drug. For those who want to ‘Chase the Dragon’, the powder is wrapped in the foil wrapper of a particular brand of chocolate, and then heated over a flame.

The fumes it emits are then inhaled said Gulshan (name changed), a teenager admitted for addiction treatment. Gulshan was introduced to the dark world of heroin by her boyfriend. She is relentless and remorseless, her mother complained to a therapist. “I lock her up in house while I go out to work as a housekeeper in many households. But she finds a way to get an injection,” the mother lamented. Dr Rather said it scares him to see girls and boys in their early teens indulge in heroin abuse. He blames the easy availability of heroin for the abuse that is becoming so common in Kashmir.

“Of course, there are other factors, such as mental health, lack of avenues for entertainment, and sometimes financial hardships that push people into drugs.