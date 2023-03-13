CBD Srinagar City: Reimagining Lal Chowk

In addition, urbanization in JK UT has accelerated during last four decades. On the one hand suburbanization /sprawl has radically sped up and the other hand CBD –inner core area is transforming and getting more saturated.

Since present CBD of Srinagar is a functioning commercial, administrative and historical center of the city and for the valley, reels through a myriad of urban issues e.g. congestion, slow mobility, conflicting land uses, road-side encroachments, on street parking, rainwater flooding, loss of heritage, poor services, missing evening and late night life etc.

This has and is adversely undermining its vitality and significance along with highly exacerbated quality of life of the resident population. Keeping in view all this, it warrants reimagining and revamping of CBD as a rejuvenated commercial and historical center.

Reimaging Lal Chowk as CBD- Srinagar

The reimagining and reshaping needs to consolidate the essentials of the past with adjustment of urban uses and spaces to infuse full life in each element through revamping. The overall refurbishment of CBD as a nerve center is in itself a great challenge for planning, design as well as for execution.

It has to aim at bestowing elegance to the center by creating a blend so that people visiting city center shall capture the glimpse of both old features with the new and transformed cityscape. Pedestrianized areas, lighting strips, luminaries, sit outs, water channels, play area, shopping streets etc. shall all create an alternative landscaping elements to make it, as a happening place. Preservation and retaining of earlier elements /patterns of earliest eras shall not be shy out to ensure visible reference to history of CBD.

Under Srinagar Smart City Mission, Lal Chowk area is at the heart of redevelopment plan. The redevelopment of the Central Business District of Srinagar covering Residency Road, M A Road, Jhelum River Front, and the interconnections including Polo View, Regal, Jehangir Chowk, Chunthi Kul have been taken up for makeover. For revamping of the Lal Chowk, a massive works program is underway in the area.

It has to be borne in mind that revamping of old areas is always a messy assignment because it disturbs normal city functions, activities and affects trade and commerce. The work being in progress on many fronts, Lal Chowk presents a dug up appearance; undoubtedly causing inconvenience to one and all. However, revamping is a timely affair but is bound to improve the image of the area. Some of the salient features of the redevelopment program under smart city mission are as:

· Development of entire road stretch from Tourist Centre to Budshah Bridge under the Smart City Project with focus on segregated mobility for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles. It will include automated traffic signaling system supported by high resolution CCTVs for streamlining and managing the traffic.

· Remodeling and redevelopment of concrete park adjacent to Ganta Ghar, Lal Chowk.

· Redevelopment of Residency Road with well-designed sidewalks and a uniform carriageway to improve image of this area.

· Installation of underground cables for communication and electricity to improve visual appearance.

· Comprehensive underground drainage system for Residency and Maulana Azad road with dedicated sewerage lines to avoid urban floods during high precipitation.

· Underground electricity and communication lines through underground ducts

· Well-designed development of road junctions.

· Uniformity in road carriage way.

· Properly designed/organised spaces for parallel on street parking.

· Development of footpaths as per IRC standards to make them continuous and accessible.

· Proper street lighting for vehicular and pedestrian movement.

· Large number of bus bays, green spaces, sitting spaces, recreational spaces.

Srinagar as a whole, and Lal Chowk in particular, with implementation of Smart City Mission is all set for overhauling and makeover under project with an expenditure of Rs.1000 crores.