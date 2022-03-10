Celebrating innovation

Amid festivities and fervour, the two days long 7th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela of SKUAST-Kashmir concluded at its main campus Shalimar, Srinagar.

This year the Mela was celebrated with the theme of organic and natural farming, had all the organic inputs as well as organic production technology at display as well as sale for all.

Advisor to Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu Kashmir, Farooq Khan, inaugurated the event in a simple but impressive function in the presence of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang. K. Pole.

The Mela was organised under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai and with overall coordination by Directorate of Extension SKUAST-K.