Celebrating the science behind the smiles

BY DR. MUMIN RASHID

On March 6th every year, people all around the world come together to celebrate Dentist's Day. This day is dedicated to honouring the important work of dentists and their contributions to our overall health and wellbeing.

Dentists are healthcare professionals who specialise in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of oral diseases and conditions. They play a critical role in maintaining our oral health, which in turn affects our overall health.

Poor oral health can lead to a range of health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections.

By taking care of our teeth and gums, we can help prevent these and other health problems.

Dentist's Day is an opportunity to recognize and thank dentists for their important work. It's also a chance to raise awareness about the importance of oral health and to encourage people to take better care of their teeth and gums.