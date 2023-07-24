Centenary of its Independence

In this article, you will find Zero, accompanied by his consort Infinity, going for a morning walk to the hilly side discussing about India @ 2047. The two characters come out from the Indian number system and engage the reader in comprehending serious and fruitful suggestions in a way that is equally lighthearted and vivacious. Having started the walk, Infinity tells about her vision about the year 2047 when India will lead the world, the most happening period. They both continue their delightful conversations and discuss about almost every field envisioning a great future for India as well as the world.
After exchanging greetings, Infinity tells Zero to visualize the India of 2047 which would consist of hubs of learning, smart cities and infrastructure, accessible and affordable healthcare, empowered women, sports powerhouse, super technology and so on. This dream encourages all of us to play some significant roles to make it true. India in 2047 sees women, men and transgender taking the country to phenomenal heights. Women shall lead in parliament, army, teachers, chief executive officers in international companies, media, law, science, business.
“Will you please draw some light on climate change or ecosystem as it is a big challenge raised by the negligence of an increasing population? What can be done for environmental protection? How India’s ancient roots will help here?”, Zero in a happy and exciting mood asked.
Infinity with a beautiful smile replied, “India @ 2047 shall become unparalleled in the reuse and adoption of greener technology, electric and solar transport at cheaper rates, renewable power sources, plantation of a lot of trees like compulsorily one tree by each person and ban on reckless cutting of trees, adopting traditional practices like cycling and walking for healthier benefits, water conservation by Amrit Sarovar i.e. by developing and rejuvenating our water bodies.
She further continued, “By investing in research and by funding climate resilient projects, India shall have reached the stage of finding solutions and changes to rising sea levels, increased drought, severe storms, and heat waves. There shall be more medical colleges and research institutes in every state for mathematicians and scientists to work on important projects and with the help of mathematical models, disaster occurrences can be examined, its behavior predicted and subsequently used for finding solutions.” And here both Zero and Infinity take some rest for a hot cup of tea in a nearby tea shop.
Having resumed their enjoyable walk, Infinity continued to discuss the vision regarding India @2047 that it shall get the title of a ‘Vishwa-Guru’ adopting excellence in goals of education like stress free education, learning mother tongue for kids, all languages being equitable with the scope of easy translations, blended and self learning, life-long learning, digital libraries, online laboratories. There shall be a good number of Gurukuls spread around and a dozen institutions of India shall be in world’s top 100. At the same time, in Skill India@2047 each job shall have a specific skill that machines cannot perform like human resource professionals who are adept at communication, collaboration, creative thinking, empathy, actions and have to update continuously. They shall have digital skills as well, and predict future trends and emerging ideas.
“What makes a SMART country with smart infrastructure, health care, manufacturing, and is modern and self-reliant?”, asks Zero.
Dear, “India @2047 shall be a SMART country with improved quality of life with high productivity, having smart homes to each citizen, cleaned energy public transport with smart regulations, smart roads, bullet trains and metros for speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity, high speed internet, greater transparency and accountability, updated smart phones, online services, smart infrastructure in sports, culture and health well being, online consultations and appointments, disease outbreaks predicted at an early stage, equitably rising rural and urban sectors, smart crime prevention, and higher life expectancy,” Infinity replied. There shall be mobile hospitals, insurance coverage to every citizen, and quality & affordable health care in the country. There shall be best sanitation infrastructure like sewage treatment and waste landfills, water recycling, boosted power supply and drinking water.
Zero in an excited voice asks that if a home or apartment can be purchased and installed online by each citizen for shelter, safety, security and stability. “Yes, low cost, environment friendly homes created by researchers shall be there for each and every citizen. These houses will be sturdily built and shall last efficiently for a minimum of hundred years”, replied Infinity.
Infinity continues her speech by explaining India@2047 in start-ups and Zero listens with curiosity about this topic. India shall have established new age start-ups like medical cafes on highways, low cost housing, digital furniture, every village will have an incubator with education, training and mentoring. Business ideas shall be encouraged from the rural environment, where the locals produce and generate livelihood for agronomy. India @ 2047 shall have world-renowned business people with a storehouse of ideas, innovations and linkages. India shall be a leader in nanotechnology, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, penetrating deep into cyberspace to protect from new threats. India shall have gone entirely digital by embracing technology for efficiency and convenience. People shall have digital bank accounts, fastest loan service, decentralized finance with full security.
“What about the entertainment, happiness and health of citizens?”, asked Zero.
Indian hotels and hospitality centers shall follow “Atithi Devo Bhava” in all tourist places and India shall be a tourist hotspot by embracing enriched socio-economic development and it shall take the lead in space tourism also. India shall have happiness clubs everywhere to increase the happiness quotient significantly and shall be among the top happiest nations in the world. Sports, yoga and spirituality shall enhance mental and physical well-being and create healthy and happy citizens. India shall have sports stars in athletics, cricket, table-tennis, gymnastics, swimming, rowing, and badminton with top medal winners in each of these sports.
Zero and Infinity enjoyed each other’s company to the fullest and their minds were filled with pride, hope and promise to propel their great nation to new heights of progress where heritage and progress merge beautifully, where there is a spirit of self-confidence among citizens fulfilling their dreams as part of a nation which is respected, looked up to and emulated globally, that is, a truly strong Superpower.
“Another dream, the spiritual gift of India to the world has already begun. That movement will grow; amid the disasters of the time more and more eyes are turning towards her with hope and there is even an increasing resort not only to her teachings, but to her psychic and spiritual practice.” – Sri Aurobindo
Prof. Raj Shree Dhar is Principal, Govt. Degree College Purmandal, J&K.