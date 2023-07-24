Centenary of its Independence

In this article, you will find Zero, accompanied by his consort Infinity, going for a morning walk to the hilly side discussing about India @ 2047. The two characters come out from the Indian number system and engage the reader in comprehending serious and fruitful suggestions in a way that is equally lighthearted and vivacious. Having started the walk, Infinity tells about her vision about the year 2047 when India will lead the world, the most happening period. They both continue their delightful conversations and discuss about almost every field envisioning a great future for India as well as the world.

After exchanging greetings, Infinity tells Zero to visualize the India of 2047 which would consist of hubs of learning, smart cities and infrastructure, accessible and affordable healthcare, empowered women, sports powerhouse, super technology and so on. This dream encourages all of us to play some significant roles to make it true. India in 2047 sees women, men and transgender taking the country to phenomenal heights. Women shall lead in parliament, army, teachers, chief executive officers in international companies, media, law, science, business.

“Will you please draw some light on climate change or ecosystem as it is a big challenge raised by the negligence of an increasing population? What can be done for environmental protection? How India’s ancient roots will help here?”, Zero in a happy and exciting mood asked.

Infinity with a beautiful smile replied, “India @ 2047 shall become unparalleled in the reuse and adoption of greener technology, electric and solar transport at cheaper rates, renewable power sources, plantation of a lot of trees like compulsorily one tree by each person and ban on reckless cutting of trees, adopting traditional practices like cycling and walking for healthier benefits, water conservation by Amrit Sarovar i.e. by developing and rejuvenating our water bodies.