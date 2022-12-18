Central University of Kashmir: Issues and Concerns

Over the years, the Varsity has enhanced the number of courses and currently it is offering admission for students in 35 different programmes.

The University, while it has been able to increase the number of courses being offered to the students, is yet to overcome the accommodation crunch for various reasons.

Lately, the CUK is no longer a favourite destination for aspirants of higher education which is evident from dwindling figures of admissions to various PG courses offered there.

One of the potential reasons for the decline in the admission can be attributed to the lack of infrastructure in terms of buildings while the other reason is the non-availability of the hostel facilities in the University.

In view of this, the students either prefer admission in other J&K Universities or they shift to outside J&K to pursue their higher studies.

With the result the varsity has witnessed a lukewarm response of students in admissions.

Over the years, the CUK authorities time and again blamed ‘poor land and soil quality’ at Tulmulla for delay in constructions. But the Ministry of Education, Government of India earlier constituted a high-level committee—popularly known as the Rao Committee after Professor Rao of the IIT Delhi—which heavily criticized the university administrators for holding this ‘flawed view’.

Prof Rao once remarked in the presence of a former VC that such views must not be allowed to propagate because ‘there is no place on earth where buildings cannot come up’ and that it is ‘just a matter of making use of the right technology’ to make it happen in today's world.