Challenges before new Central University VC

Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal, has finally got its new Vice Chancellor after more than a year of temporary arrangement. Prof A Ravinder Nath assumed the charge of VC on April 3, 2023 after the Union Ministry of Education issued his appointment order on April 1, 2023.

Ever since its establishment way back in 2009, the Central University of Kashmir has been operating from temporary arrangements in Srinagar areas and now from different locations in Ganderbal. Nearly 15 years after its establishment, one can safely conclude that this University still does not have a permanent address.

It is also a fact that the University had to bear a very huge financial burden on account of rent charges against temporary locations from which it would operate. Questions have often been raised over such huge spending as rent charges. That the University does not have a one permanent base is also reflective of the failure of its successive Vice Chancellors, who have not been able to do much on this front despite serving more than full terms as VCs.

The Central University has also been facing a steep decline in admissions to different courses over the years. Last year, as an unusual arrangement, the University invited open admissions from candidates who had not even applied for admissions/entrance examination. This has reflected very poorly on the University’s image and reputation in public.

The CUK has been awaiting a full-fledged VC for more than a year. During this intervening period, not many policy decisions have been taken to address issues of infrastructure deficit, declining admissions and lack of permanent faculty in different departments of the University. Insiders of the University say this intervening period was spent more on politicking related to appointment of VC, where a section of senior officers and professors tried to overthrow the whole process of appointment of VC allegedly for their own vested interests. Overall, teaching and research has been a big casualty in the University due to this politicking.