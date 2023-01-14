Challenges of Managing Diabetes in the Senior Citizen

GLP1(Glucagon like peptide) analogues:

Although metformin also has some GLP1 properties the newer agents like liraglutide, dulaglutide and semaglutide have been the most studied and have several beneficial properties.

These are anti-inflammatory effects, improving lipid status, reducing HbA1c up to 1 to 1.5%, appetite suppression and causing significant weight loss. All are very useful effects in obese diabetics with previous heart attacks, strokes and adverse risk factors.

The limitation of these agents of being injectable drugs has recently been overcome by semaglutide being made available as an oral tablet which has been a research feat.

Is Insulin being overused in the valley?

My impression after having seen a large number of patients coming from all parts of the valley during the last several years is that insulin is being used far in excess than it should be.

No doubt for Type 1 diabetes where the pancreas produces very little or no insulin, it has to be given in all. However, Type 2 diabetes (maturity onset or adult-onset diabetes) in which there is no deficiency of insulin in fact often an excess of it, is not the agent of choice.

The problem is in the cells of muscle, fat and liver to utilise insulin effectively. This is best managed by giving the oral agents of various groups which include metformin, empagliflozin or dapagliflozin, DPP4 inhibitors (Linagliptin or teneligliptin) and new generation sulfonylureas (glimepiride, Gliclazide, glipizide etc.). With the introduction of oral GLP1 analogue semaglutide the outcomes should improve further. Many of these agents improve cardiovascular outcomes which insulin does not do.

These combined with lifestyle changes (exercise, diet rich in fruits, vegetables and salads, weight management etc.) can manage a very large number of Type 2 diabetics. Insulin in smaller doses will still be needed to control in many groups of patients.

It should be remembered that insulin promotes weight gain and promotes inflammation, an important causative factor for vascular events like heart attacks. Unrestricted use of insulin can cause hyperinsulinemia and thus increases risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases and can decrease health span and even life expectancy. It is however to be noted that insulin is always needed in acute problems like sepsis, postoperative states and acute illnesses like diabetic keto-acidosis.

The major multinational companies producing insulin are; Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi. Their marketing strategies need to have more science into it and be balanced and toned down. They should promote insulin only for indications where it is meant for.

Chronic adult onset of diabetes especially overweight individuals are best managed without insulin with a plethora of agents. It is also the duty of the teachers in clinical medicine, endocrinology and cardiologists to propagate the modern treatment of diabetes. We have crossed several bridges in the management of diabetes since 1923 when insulin became available.