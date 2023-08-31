Chandrayaan-3: India's Monumental Leap

BY AARIZ RATHER
India, a nation with a rich history of scientific achievements, has continued to make significant strides in the field of space exploration. Among its notable endeavours, the Chandrayaan missions stand as a testament to India's commitment to advancing its space capabilities and contributing to our understanding of the cosmos. Chandrayaan, which translates to "moon craft" in Sanskrit, represents India's exploration of the Moon.
The series of missions, spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has showcased the nation's technical prowess and determination to explore new frontiers. The missions have not only brought pride to the country but have also yielded invaluable scientific insights.
The first Chandrayaan mission, launched in 2008, marked India's entry into lunar exploration. It successfully discovered water molecules on the Moon's surface, challenging the conventional wisdom that the Moon was an arid wasteland.
This discovery had significant implications for future lunar exploration, opening up the possibility of utilizing lunar resources for future space missions. Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, took India's lunar ambitions a step further by attempting to soft-land a rover near the Moon's south pole.
While the lander lost communication during its descent, the orbiter continues to provide important data about the Moon's surface and atmosphere. The mission demonstrated India's growing technical expertise, even though it faced challenges.
Chandrayaan-3 is the third Indian lunar exploration mission under the ISRO's Chandrayaan programme which was launched on 14 July, 2023 from Satish Dhawan Space centre Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandriyaan-3 entered lunar orbit on 05 August, 2023 and the lander touched down in the lunar South Pole region. With the successful landing of Chandriyaan-3, India became the fourth country to land on the Moon, and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.
The mission was carried out by a team of six members viz. ISRO Chairperson, S. Somanath; Mission Director, S. Mohanakumar; Associate Mission Director, G. Narayanan; Project Director, P. Veeramuthuvel; Deputy Project Director,Kalpana. K and Vehicle Director, Biju C. Thomas. Besides getting a lander to land safely and softly on the surface of the Moon, India's main objective for the Chandrayaan-3 mission is to Conduct and observe experiments on the materials available on the lunar surface to better understand the composition of the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 marks the continuation of India's lunar ambitions after the successes of its predecessors, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2. The latter, although not without its setbacks, demonstrated India's technological capabilities by successfully placing an orbiter around the moon and delivering a lander and rover to the lunar surface.
While the lander's landing didn't go as planned, it was a testament to the sheer complexity and risks inherent in space missions. With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has chosen to focus exclusively on the lander-rover component, streamlining the mission for a higher probability of success.
This strategic decision reflects ISRO's commitment to learning from past experiences and optimizing its approach. The lunar South Pole, a region of immense scientific interest due to the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters, was the intended landing site for the mission's rover.
The success of Chandrayaan-3 holds significant scientific and strategic implications for India. Scientifically, it could provide invaluable insights into the moon's geology, composition, and evolution.
The presence of water ice on the moon opens up possibilities for future space exploration, including potential resource utilization for extended lunar missions or even as a refuelling station for missions deeper into space.
Strategically, Chandrayaan-3 reaffirms India's standing in the global space community. Nuclear and aerospace expert Dr. R. P. Rajagopalan has said that the Chandrayaan mission represents a significant achievement for India and its space research agency, ISRO. She has further stated that 'this mission has made India to stand against China in space competition.'
Although India's space program is much smaller compared to China's, India is making an effort to remain involved in this race. Researchers from Krea University, Shiv Kumar and Vikash Pandey, have stated in the famous newspaper of India 'The Hindu' that the success of Chandriyaan-3 has contributed to international cooperation for the future space missions for India. It showcases the nation's technological prowess, innovation, and determination to achieve its space ambitions.
So, the successful execution will attract international collaboration and partnerships, fostering knowledge exchange and furthering India's position as a reliable space agency.
However, it's important to acknowledge the challenges that come with space exploration. The technical intricacies of designing, building, and launching a lunar lander and rover are immense. The unforgiving nature of space demands a meticulous approach, attention to detail, and contingency planning for the unexpected.
As we await the outcome of Chandrayaan-3, it's essential to remember that space exploration is a journey of discovery, marked by both triumphs and setbacks. Whether the mission achieves its all goals on the first try or requires further iterations, India's commitment to pushing boundaries is admirable. In a world often divided by differences, space exploration remains a unifying endeavour that transcends borders and unites humanity in its quest for knowledge.
Chandrayaan-3 embodies this spirit, reflecting India's determination to explore the unknown and contribute to our understanding of the cosmos. As we celebrate each step forward, let's also embrace the lessons that challenges bring, recognizing that they are an inherent part of the exploration process. Chandrayaan-3 is not just a mission; it's a testament to human curiosity, ingenuity, and the collective aspiration to reach for the stars.