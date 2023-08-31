Chandrayaan-3: India's Monumental Leap

Chandrayaan-3 is the third Indian lunar exploration mission under the ISRO's Chandrayaan programme which was launched on 14 July, 2023 from Satish Dhawan Space centre Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandriyaan-3 entered lunar orbit on 05 August, 2023 and the lander touched down in the lunar South Pole region. With the successful landing of Chandriyaan-3, India became the fourth country to land on the Moon, and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.

The mission was carried out by a team of six members viz. ISRO Chairperson, S. Somanath; Mission Director, S. Mohanakumar; Associate Mission Director, G. Narayanan; Project Director, P. Veeramuthuvel; Deputy Project Director,Kalpana. K and Vehicle Director, Biju C. Thomas. Besides getting a lander to land safely and softly on the surface of the Moon, India's main objective for the Chandrayaan-3 mission is to Conduct and observe experiments on the materials available on the lunar surface to better understand the composition of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 marks the continuation of India's lunar ambitions after the successes of its predecessors, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2. The latter, although not without its setbacks, demonstrated India's technological capabilities by successfully placing an orbiter around the moon and delivering a lander and rover to the lunar surface.

While the lander's landing didn't go as planned, it was a testament to the sheer complexity and risks inherent in space missions. With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has chosen to focus exclusively on the lander-rover component, streamlining the mission for a higher probability of success.

This strategic decision reflects ISRO's commitment to learning from past experiences and optimizing its approach. The lunar South Pole, a region of immense scientific interest due to the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters, was the intended landing site for the mission's rover.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 holds significant scientific and strategic implications for India. Scientifically, it could provide invaluable insights into the moon's geology, composition, and evolution.

The presence of water ice on the moon opens up possibilities for future space exploration, including potential resource utilization for extended lunar missions or even as a refuelling station for missions deeper into space.

Strategically, Chandrayaan-3 reaffirms India's standing in the global space community. Nuclear and aerospace expert Dr. R. P. Rajagopalan has said that the Chandrayaan mission represents a significant achievement for India and its space research agency, ISRO. She has further stated that 'this mission has made India to stand against China in space competition.'

Although India's space program is much smaller compared to China's, India is making an effort to remain involved in this race. Researchers from Krea University, Shiv Kumar and Vikash Pandey, have stated in the famous newspaper of India 'The Hindu' that the success of Chandriyaan-3 has contributed to international cooperation for the future space missions for India. It showcases the nation's technological prowess, innovation, and determination to achieve its space ambitions.