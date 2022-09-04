Changing role of a teacher in modern times

A teacher is considered to be a second parent to a child. A teacher is the one who makes a child come out of the world of illusion and encounter reality with prudence. A teacher plays a significant role in preparing a child to move from the stage of innocence to the stage of experience. However, with the evolving time when everything is changing so fast, a teacher cannot be adamant but perhaps has have to be subject to change.

In earlier times, the teacher-student relationship was based upon a sort of fear because taming for that matter was an important aspect of teaching. Undoubtedly, a teacher did the same level of hard-work and was dedicated towards his students but the matter of the fact being that students were not able to share that friendly relationship with them.

It was considered a prominent aspect of teaching to be strict with students and students were also made to adjust with the similar environment because they thought of these things as axiomatic. With the advent of modernity, role of a teacher and modes of teaching however changed. A teacher in present times has to befriend a student in order to make him comprehend things.

It is because modernity didn’t come in isolation but brought with it a lot of positive as well negative things. Students in earlier times were happier than the students in present times as students or children in present time get exposed to things way before they are meant to be.

We observe children suffering from depression etc. and also children nowadays have become way too sensitive; so, the role of teacher has become difficult because he has to deal with and at the same time tackle such situations. He has to befriend a child, has to make sure that the child does not develop any inferiority complex, has to treat his student with love and care.