ChatGPT and challenges to academia

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), a chatbot developed by OpenAI launched in November 2022, has raised apprehension among the academicians as well as the student community of posing a parallel challenge for the academic institutions.

Despite being in its infancy stage, ChatGPT has become the talk of the town ever since its launch as it has an answer to every query that makes sense. The chatbot also imitates human interaction of the highest intellect.

After its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT got quick attention for its detailed responses and answers across many domains of knowledge.

In view of the concerns raised by the academicians globally, many schools and universities have already imposed a ban on the use of ChatGPT.

In a recent interview, the American philosopher and linguist Noam Chomsky described ChatGPT, an advanced artificial intelligence chatbot by OpenAI, as “basically high-tech plagiarism” and “a way of avoiding learning.

He stated that the students instinctively using high technology to avoid learning was a sign that the educational system was failing.